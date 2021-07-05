Difference between revisions of "Marondera"

Marondera (formerly Marandellas) is located some 67 km from Harare and is the capital of Mashonaland East Province. The city is surrounded by commercial farms where the residents go for seasonal employment. In 2013, the town had a population estimated at 46 000.[1] The flashy town was one of the earliest residence of the whites and a centre for agriculture and forestry activities.[2]

Geography and Climate

Marondera, located at coordinates 18.19°S, 31.55° E with an average elevation s 1668 meters. Average daytime temperatures highs of around 23 °C and lows of around 11 °C. The average monthly amount of rainfall is around 3 mm[3] in summer.

Marondera and surrounds are served by Marondera Provincial Hospital.

Constituencies

For national government there are four constituencies;

For local government there are

Dwindling Industry

Marondera just like most of the cities and towns in the country had been experiencing company closures since 2002. This regrettable state of affairs rendered thousands of workers jobless resulting in them being reduced to mere vendors. The former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, allegedly attributed the closure of some companies to the controversial Indigenisation and Empowerment Regulations.[4] Additionally, the town at one point failed to pay for services such as electricity.

