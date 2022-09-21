Difference between revisions of "Marondera"

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Caston Matewu]] of [[CCC]] won the central seat with 6 756 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' Marondera East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' Marondera West ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

More recently, for national government ([[Parliament]]) there are four constituencies;

Marondera (formerly Marandellas) is located some 67 km from Harare and is the capital of Mashonaland East Province. The city is surrounded by commercial farms where the residents go for seasonal employment. In 2013, the town had a population estimated at 46 000.[1] The flashy town was one of the earliest residence of the whites and a centre for agriculture and forestry activities.[2]

Geography and Climate

Marondera is the name of a former area headman. It is derived from the Shona verb kurondera - to follow. [3] Marondera, located at coordinates 18.19°S, 31.55° E with an average elevation of 1668 meters. Average daytime temperatures highs of around 23 °C and lows of around 11 °C. The average monthly amount of rainfall is around 3 mm[4] in summer.

Marondera and surrounds are served by Marondera Provincial Hospital.



See Bernard Mizeki College.

See Cherutombo Secondary School.

See Chitepo Secondary School.

See Marondera High School.

See Nagle House.

See Peterhouse Boys.

See Peterhouse Girls.

See Rakodzi High School.

See Theydon Secondary School.

See Watershed College.



See Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Marondera returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Marondera returned to Parliament:

Sydney Sekeramayi of Zanu PF with 18 892 votes,

Sheila van Reenen of ZUM with 3 195 votes.

Turnout - 23 479 voters or 66.20 %

Marondera East Marondera West Marondera Central Wedza North

Rufaro Gwanzura of Zanu PF with 11 221 votes,

Shadreck Chipangura of MDC with 4 570 votes,

John Tsimba, Independent, with 728 votes,

Ernest Shora of ZUD with 0 votes.

Sydney Sekeramayi of Zanu PF with 10 692 votes,

Didymus Munenzva of MDC with 10 629 votes,

Sekai Tungai of UP with 248 votes,

Pascal Dangwa, Independent, with 205 votes.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Marondera Central returned to Parliament:

Caston Matewu of CCC with 6 756 votes,

Ignatious Mateveke of Zanu PF with 4 200 votes,

Witness Muzavaziof MDC Alliance with 292 votes,

Tawanda Carlos Pindirire, Independent, with 55 votes,

Marondera East constituency returned:

Jeremiah Z Chiwetu of Zanu PF with 9 379 votes,

Samuel Machekanyanga of CCC with 1 874 votes,

Moses Mandaza of ZLP,

Thomas Tasarirenhamo of MDC Alliance with 104 votes.

For local government there are;

Dwindling Industry

Marondera just like most of the cities and towns in the country had been experiencing company closures since 2002. This regrettable state of affairs rendered thousands of workers jobless resulting in them being reduced to mere vendors. The former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, allegedly attributed the closure of some companies to the controversial Indigenisation and Empowerment Regulations.[6] Additionally, the town at one point failed to pay for services such as electricity.

Notable People