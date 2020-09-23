Difference between revisions of "Marondera"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Marondera'''
|+
'''Marondera''' Marandellasis located some 67 km from [[Harare]] and is the capital of Mashonaland East Province. The city is surrounded by commercial farms where the residents go for seasonal employment. 2013, the town a estimated 46 000.<ref>Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, [http://www.bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-33185.html How many people are there in the town of Marondera?], 'Bulawayo 24', Published: 16 July 2013, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref> The flashy town was one of the earliest residence of the whites and a centre for agriculture and forestry activities.<ref>[http://www.touristlink.com/zimbabwe/marondera/overview.html About], 'Tourist Link', Published: ND, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref>
==Geography and Climate==
==Geography and Climate==
Marondera, located at coordinates 18.19°S, 31.55° E with an average elevation s 1668 meters. Average daytime temperatures highs of around 23 °C and lows of around 11 °C. The average monthly amount of rainfall is around 3 mm<ref>[http://www.myweather2.com/City-Town/Zimbabwe/Marondera/climate-profile.aspx Precipitation], 'My Weather', Published: ND, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref> in summer.
Marondera, located at coordinates 18.19°S, 31.55° E with an average elevation s 1668 meters. Average daytime temperatures highs of around 23 °C and lows of around 11 °C. The average monthly amount of rainfall is around 3 mm<ref>[http://www.myweather2.com/City-Town/Zimbabwe/Marondera/climate-profile.aspx Precipitation], 'My Weather', Published: ND, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref> in summer.
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
#Marondera Central
#Marondera Central
#Wedza North
#Wedza North
|+
==Dwindling Industry==
==Dwindling Industry==
Marondera just like most of the cities and towns in the country had been experiencing company closures since 2002. This regrettable state of affairs rendered thousands of workers jobless resulting in them being reduced to mere vendors. The former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, allegedly attributed the closure of some companies to the controversial Indigenisation and Empowerment Regulations.<ref>Media Institute of Southern Africa (Zimbabwe), [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/news/32515/marondera-slowly-becoming-a-ghost-town.html Marondera slowly becoming a ghost town], 'The Zimbabwean', Published: 12 July 2010, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref> Additionally, the town at one point failed to pay for services such as electricity.
Marondera just like most of the cities and towns in the country had been experiencing company closures since 2002. This regrettable state of affairs rendered thousands of workers jobless resulting in them being reduced to mere vendors. The former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, allegedly attributed the closure of some companies to the controversial Indigenisation and Empowerment Regulations.<ref>Media Institute of Southern Africa (Zimbabwe), [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/news/32515/marondera-slowly-becoming-a-ghost-town.html Marondera slowly becoming a ghost town], 'The Zimbabwean', Published: 12 July 2010, Retrieved: 5 May 2014</ref> Additionally, the town at one point failed to pay for services such as electricity.
==Popular People==
==Popular People==
|−
*Ray Kaukonde(politician)
|+
* Ray Kaukonde(politician)
|−
*Ian Kay(politician)
|+
* Ian Kay(politician)
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwe Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Towns and Cities]]
Latest revision as of 11:00, 23 September 2020
Marondera (formerly Marandellas) is located some 67 km from Harare and is the capital of Mashonaland East Province. The city is surrounded by commercial farms where the residents go for seasonal employment. In 2013, the town had a population estimated at 46 000.[1] The flashy town was one of the earliest residence of the whites and a centre for agriculture and forestry activities.[2]
Contents
Geography and Climate
Marondera, located at coordinates 18.19°S, 31.55° E with an average elevation s 1668 meters. Average daytime temperatures highs of around 23 °C and lows of around 11 °C. The average monthly amount of rainfall is around 3 mm[3] in summer.
Constituencies
There are four constituencies namely;
- Marondera East
- Marondera West
- Marondera Central
- Wedza North
Marondera local government is Marondera RDC and Marondera Municipality.
Dwindling Industry
Marondera just like most of the cities and towns in the country had been experiencing company closures since 2002. This regrettable state of affairs rendered thousands of workers jobless resulting in them being reduced to mere vendors. The former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, allegedly attributed the closure of some companies to the controversial Indigenisation and Empowerment Regulations.[4] Additionally, the town at one point failed to pay for services such as electricity.
Popular People
- Ray Kaukonde (politician)
- Ian Kay (politician)
References
- ↑ Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, How many people are there in the town of Marondera?, 'Bulawayo 24', Published: 16 July 2013, Retrieved: 5 May 2014
- ↑ About, 'Tourist Link', Published: ND, Retrieved: 5 May 2014
- ↑ Precipitation, 'My Weather', Published: ND, Retrieved: 5 May 2014
- ↑ Media Institute of Southern Africa (Zimbabwe), Marondera slowly becoming a ghost town, 'The Zimbabwean', Published: 12 July 2010, Retrieved: 5 May 2014