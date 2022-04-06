Difference between revisions of "Marondera East"

+

In '''April 2021''', it was reported that the seat fell vacant following the death of [[Patrick Chidhakwa]] in '''September 2020''', and several [[Zanu PF]] candidates were planning to vie for the seat. However, all [[Zanu PF]] candidates had either halted or slowed down activities in the area after running out of money due to prolonged campaigns, after the party delayed announcing a date for the primary elections ''(which is actually to be announced by the government, not any party)''.