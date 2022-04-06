Difference between revisions of "Marondera East"

Marondera East is a Parliament of Zimbabwe constituency in Marondera.

In April 2021, it was reported that the seat fell vacant following the death of Patrick Chidhakwa in September 2020, and several Zanu PF candidates were planning to vie for the seat. However, all Zanu PF candidates had either halted or slowed down activities in the area after running out of money due to prolonged campaigns, after the party delayed announcing a date for the primary elections (which is actually to be announced by the government, not any party). About nine candidates expressed interest to contest for the seat, as acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha yesterday said they were still waiting for a directive from the party headquarters. Some of the aspiring candidates were:

