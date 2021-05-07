Pindula

'''Marondera High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has  facility.  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Marondera High School
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 23685


Marondera High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

