Difference between revisions of "Marondera High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
'''Marondera High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.
'''Marondera High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 63:
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
|−
[[Category:
Latest revision as of 07:38, 7 May 2021
|Marondera High School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 23685
Marondera High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.
References
</references>