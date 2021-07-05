Difference between revisions of "Marondera High School"
'''Marondera High School''' is
'''Marondera High School''' is in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Marondera High School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 23685
Marondera High School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school was established in 1960 and offers ordinary and advanced level. It lies opposite Nagle House Girls High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone: 07923680
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maronderahighschool/
History
Founded in 1960, the school catered for the Marandellas farming community and the surrounding towns. The school has five boarding houses named after English counties.
A former headmaster is Aeneas Chigwedere, who was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Education, Sport and Culture during the Government of National Unity between 2008 and 2013, amongst other positions.
School Grounds
The school has five boarding houses:
(for boys)
- Cumberland (The Sables)
- Hampshire (The Kings)
- Sussex College (The Bulls)
(for girls)
- Kent
- Cornwall
There is also day schooling with Stallion House for the girls and Tiger House for the boys.
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school offers O and A levels.
The games houses:
- Nehanda, red
- Chitepo, green
- Tongogara, yellow
- Mutapa, blue
Events
The most notable event on the school calendar is the annual Chinamasa Inter-hostel rugby tournament held in the March.
Associations
- Mr. Aeneas Chigwedere - former headmaster
- Graeme Hick - cricketer
- Harry Roberts - rugby player
Other information
