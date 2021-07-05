Famous names associated with the school .

The most notable event on the school calendar is the annual Chinamasa Inter - hostel rugby tournament held in the March .

There is also day schooling with Stallion House for the girls and Tiger House for the boys.

The school has five boarding houses: <br/>

A former headmaster is [[Aeneas Chigwedere]], who was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of [[Education, Sport and Culture]] during the [[Government of National Unity]] between '''2008''' and '''2013''', amongst other positions.

Founded in '''1960''', the school catered for the Marandellas farming community and the surrounding towns. The school has five boarding houses named after English counties.

'''Marondera High School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school was established in '''1960''' and offers ordinary and advanced level. It lies opposite [[ Nagle House ]] Girls High School.

History

School Grounds

The school has five boarding houses:

(for boys)



Cumberland (The Sables)

Hampshire (The Kings)

Sussex College (The Bulls)

(for girls)



Kent

Cornwall

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school offers O and A levels.

The games houses:

Nehanda, red

Chitepo, green

Tongogara, yellow

Mutapa, blue

Events

