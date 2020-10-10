Difference between revisions of "Marondera Municipality"

The Marondera Local Government is Marondera RDC and Marondera Municipality.
The Marondera Local Government is Marondera RDC and Marondera Municipality.
The July 2018 elections for Marondera Municipality returned:
The July 2018 elections for Marondera Municipality returned:
Ward !! Name !! Party
{| class="wikitable"
 
{| class="wikitable"
 
|-
| Ward 12 || Joel Munjaranji || Zanu-PF
 
| Ward 12 || Joel Munjaranji || Zanu-PF
 
|}
 
|}
The Marondera Local Government is Marondera RDC and Marondera Municipality.
The July 2018 elections for Marondera Municipality returned:

Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Chengetai Murova MDC-Alliance
Ward 2 Simbarashe Nyahuye MDC-Alliance
Ward 3 Bornface Tagwirei MDC-Alliance
Ward 4 Charles Ngwena MDC-Alliance
Ward 5 Misheck Manyere MDC-Alliance
Ward 6 Wonder Siliya MDC-Alliance
Ward 7 Dominic Matangira MDC-Alliance
Ward 8 Mubaiwa Dzvuke MDC-Alliance
Ward 9 Gresham Mponda MDC-Alliance
Ward 10 Jim Jarifu MDC-Alliance
Ward 11 Size Vilela MDC-Alliance
Ward 12 Joel Munjaranji Zanu-PF
