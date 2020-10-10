Difference between revisions of "Marondera Municipality"
The Marondera Local Government is Marondera RDC and Marondera Municipality.
The July 2018 elections for Marondera Municipality returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Chengetai Murova
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 2
|Simbarashe Nyahuye
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 3
|Bornface Tagwirei
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 4
|Charles Ngwena
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 5
|Misheck Manyere
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 6
|Wonder Siliya
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 7
|Dominic Matangira
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 8
|Mubaiwa Dzvuke
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 9
|Gresham Mponda
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 10
|Jim Jarifu
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 11
|Size Vilela
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 12
|Joel Munjaranji
|Zanu-PF