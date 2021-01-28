Difference between revisions of "Marondera Provincial Hospital"

<ref name=" Blow for Marondera nurses"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/blow-for-marondera-nurses/ Blow for Marondera nurses], ''Name of Publication Here'', Published: 22 April 2020, Retrieved: 28 January 2021''</ref>

Then, Mashonaland East provincial medical director [[Simukai Zizhou]], in a letter dated '''20 April''', addressed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, cancelled that arrangement. Contacted for comment, Zizhou said his directive was justified.

In '''April 2020''', nurses at '''Marondera Provincial Hospital''' expressed unhappiness at their employer, the Ministry of [[Health and Child Welfare]], cancelling flexi hours without any consultations. An arrangement had been made earlier that year allowing underpaid health workers across the country to work two days a week. This was negotiated by the [[Health Services Board]] and the unions representing nurses, and they entered into an agreement.

'''Marondera Provincial Hospital''' is a provincial hospital in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].



4th Steet, Marondera

18°11'39.1"S 31°31'55.2"E

Tel: +263 65 23 24877, +263 279 24876

Cell: 077 369 1907

Email: -

Website: https://www.medpages.info/sf/index.php?page=organisation&orgcode=266966, http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/marondera-general-hospital,



