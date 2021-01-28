Difference between revisions of "Marondera Provincial Hospital"
'''Marondera Provincial Hospital''' is a provincial hospital in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
[[Category:Hospitals]]
|Marondera Provincial Hospital
Marondera Provincial Hospital is a provincial hospital in Mashonaland East Province. It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
4th Steet, Marondera
18°11'39.1"S 31°31'55.2"E
Tel: +263 65 23 24877, +263 279 24876
Cell: 077 369 1907
Email: -
Website: https://www.medpages.info/sf/index.php?page=organisation&orgcode=266966, http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/marondera-general-hospital,
Organisation Structure
In April 2020, nurses at Marondera Provincial Hospital expressed unhappiness at their employer, the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, cancelling flexi hours without any consultations. An arrangement had been made earlier that year allowing underpaid health workers across the country to work two days a week. This was negotiated by the Health Services Board and the unions representing nurses, and they entered into an agreement.
Then, Mashonaland East provincial medical director Simukai Zizhou, in a letter dated 20 April, addressed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, cancelled that arrangement. Contacted for comment, Zizhou said his directive was justified. [1]
Further Reading
