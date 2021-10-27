|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe

|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe

* A good Honours Degree in Animal Science or related field for MSc Animal Science.<ref name="Facebook"> [https://www.facebook.com/muast.ac.zw/ Marondera University Of Agricultural Sciences And Technology], ''Facebook, Published: , Retrieved: 9 March 2018''</ref>

* A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Agronomy/Plant Breeding.

* A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Crop Protection.

Seven (7) Semesters with an Industrial Attachment component.

* BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Technology and Design, any two ‘A’ level passes from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

* BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Protection and Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Sustainable Land Use and Soil Science, ‘A’ level pass in Chemistry (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Physics and Agriculture.

* BSc. Hons Degree in Livestock Production and Value Addition and BSc Degree in Livestock Science and Applied Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecology, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Food Science, Physics and Agriculture.

* BSc. Hons Degree in Agronomy, BSc. Hons Degree in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology; and BSc. Hons Degree in Horticulture, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

* BSc. Hons Degree in Agribusiness Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Agricultural and Rural Development, ‘A’ level pass in Mathematics or Economics (compulsory) and anyone subject from Accounts, Management of Business, Biology, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

* Applicants with relevant Agriculture Diplomas from Colleges under the Ministry of Agriculture will be considered.

* 5 O Level passes including English Language and Mathematics and any two A levels from the following subjects: Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Accounts, Geography, Agriculture, Physics, Integrated Science, Physical Science, for all degree programs.

According to their website, the requirements are:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST), Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex, Plot 15, Longlands Road, [[Marondera]]. <br/>

''' Address: ''' Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, PO Box 35, [[Marondera]]. <br/>

See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Marondera University of Applied Sciences''' is a tertiary institution in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The Institution mainly focuses on Agricultural Sciences and Technological Innovation.

| postcode = <!--or, postalcode or zipcode-->

| address = <!-- Please discuss before using -->

| name = Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology



Marondera University of Applied Sciences is a tertiary institution in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The Institution mainly focuses on Agricultural Sciences and Technological Innovation.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, PO Box 35, Marondera.

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST), Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex, Plot 15, Longlands Road, Marondera.

Telephone: +263279 20239/20227 or +263 8644 276 986

Cell:

Email: admin@muast.ac.zw

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Minimum Degree Entry Requirements

According to their website, the requirements are:

5 O Level passes including English Language and Mathematics and any two A levels from the following subjects: Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Accounts, Geography, Agriculture, Physics, Integrated Science, Physical Science, for all degree programs.

Applicants with relevant Agriculture Diplomas from Colleges under the Ministry of Agriculture will be considered.

Specific Entry Requirements

BSc. Hons Degree in Agribusiness Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Agricultural and Rural Development, ‘A’ level pass in Mathematics or Economics (compulsory) and anyone subject from Accounts, Management of Business, Biology, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

BSc. Hons Degree in Agronomy, BSc. Hons Degree in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology; and BSc. Hons Degree in Horticulture, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

BSc. Hons Degree in Livestock Production and Value Addition and BSc Degree in Livestock Science and Applied Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecology, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Food Science, Physics and Agriculture.

BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Protection and Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Sustainable Land Use and Soil Science, ‘A’ level pass in Chemistry (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Physics and Agriculture.

BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Technology and Design, any two ‘A’ level passes from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

Mode of Delivery

Full-time (Conventional)

Block/Weekend Classes

Payments Structure

BSc degrees: tuition $523, Accommodation $450

Postgraduate: Full time $980, Part-time $1280

Undergraduate Degree Program Structure

Seven (7) Semesters with an Industrial Attachment component. Postgraduate Degree Programs

MSc. Crop Protection

MSc in Crop Science (Agronomy/Plant Breeding)

MSc. Animal Science

Entry Requirements

A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Crop Protection.

A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Agronomy/Plant Breeding.

A good Honours Degree in Animal Science or related field for MSc Animal Science.[1]

Intakes

February and August