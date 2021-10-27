Difference between revisions of "Marondera University of Applied Sciences"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Infobox university |
|−
| name = Marondera University of Applied Sciences |
|−
| native_name = |
|−
| native_name_lang = |
|−
| image = |
|−
| image_upright = |
|−
| image_alt = |
|−
| caption = |
|−
| latin_name = |
|−
| other_name = <!--or, other_names--> |
|−
| former_name = <!--or, former_names--> |
|−
| motto = Green , Innovate, Educate |
|−
| motto_lang = |
|−
| mottoeng = |
|−
| top_free_label = |
|−
| top_free = |
|−
| type = |
|−
| established = <!-- {{start date|YYYY}} --> |
|−
| closed = <!-- {{end date|YYYY}} --> |
|−
| founder = |
|−
| parent = |
|−
| affiliation = |
|−
| religious_affiliation = |
|−
| academic_affiliation = |
|−
| endowment = |
|−
| budget = |
|−
| officer_in_charge = |
|−
| chairman = |
|−
| chairperson = |
|−
| chancellor = |
|−
| president = |
|−
| vice-president = |
|−
| superintendent = |
|−
| provost = |
|−
| vice_chancellor = |
|−
| rector = |
|−
| principal = |
|−
| dean = |
|−
| director = |
|−
| head_label = |
|−
| head = |
|−
| academic_staff = |
|−
| administrative_staff = |
|−
| students = |
|−
| undergrad = |
|−
| postgrad = |
|−
| doctoral = |
|−
| other = |
|−
| address = <!-- Please discuss before using --> |
|−
| city = |
|−
| state = |
|−
| province = |
|−
| country = |
|−
| postcode = <!--or, postalcode or zipcode--> |
|−
| coordinates = <!-- {{Coord}} --> |
|−
| campus = |
|−
| language = |
|−
| free_label = |
|−
| free = |
|−
| free_label2 = |
|−
| free2 = |
|−
| colors = <!--or, colours= --> |
|−
| athletics = |
|−
| sports = |
|−
| athletics_nickname = <!--or, sports_nickname= --> |
|−
| sporting_affiliations = |
|−
| mascot = <!--or, mascots= --> |
|−
| sports_free_label = |
|−
| sports_free = |
|−
| sports_free_label2 = |
|−
| sports_free2 = |
|−
| website = {{URL|www.muast.ac.zw}} |
|−
| logo = Marondera Uni Logo.jpg |
|−
| logo_size = |
|−
| logo_alt = |
|−
| footnotes = |
|−
}} |
|
|
|−
|
|−
'''Marondera University of Applied Sciences''' is a tertiary institution in [[Mashonaland East Province]], Marondera [[Zimbabwe]]. The Institution mainly focuses Agricultural Sciences and Technological Innovation. |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==Minimum Degree Entry Requirements== |
|−
According to their website, the requirements are: |
|−
|
|−
*· 5 O` Levels passes including English Language and Mathematics and any two ‘A’ level from the following subjects: Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Accounts, Geography, Agriculture, Physics, Integrated Science, Physical Science, for all degree programs. |
|−
* Applicants with relevant Agriculture Diplomas from Colleges under the Ministry of Agriculture will be considered. |
|−
|
|−
==Specific Entry Requirements== |
|−
*BSc. Hons Degree in Agribusiness Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Agricultural and Rural Development, ‘A’ level pass in Mathematics or Economics (compulsory) and anyone subject from Accounts, Management of Business, Biology, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture. |
|−
*BSc. Hons Degree in Agronomy, BSc. Hons Degree in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology; and BSc. Hons Degree in Horticulture, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture. |
|−
*BSc. Hons Degree in Livestock Production and Value Addition and BSc Degree in Livestock Science and Applied Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecology, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Food Science, Physics and Agriculture. |
|−
*BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Protection and Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Sustainable Land Use and Soil Science, ‘A’ level pass in Chemistry (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Physics and Agriculture. |
|−
*BSc. Hons Degree in Environmental Technology and Design, any two ‘A’ level passes from Mathematics, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture. |
|−
|
|−
==Mode of Delivery== |
|−
* Full-time (Conventional) |
|−
* Block/Weekend Classes |
|−
|
|−
==Payments Structure== |
|−
*BSc degrees: tuition $523, Accommodation $450 |
|−
*Postgraduate: Full time $980, Part-time $1280 |
|−
|
|−
=== Undergraduate Degree Program Structure=== |
|−
Seven (7) Semesters with an Industrial Attachment component. |
|−
Postgraduate Degree Programs |
|−
*MSc. Crop Protection |
|−
*MSc in Crop Science (Agronomy/Plant Breeding) |
|−
*MSc. Animal Science |
|−
Entry Requirements |
|−
· A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Crop Protection. |
|−
· A good Honours Degree in Crop Science or related field for MSc Agronomy/Plant Breeding. |
|−
· A good Honours Degree in Animal Science or related field for MSc Animal Science.<ref name="Facebook"> [https://www.facebook.com/muast.ac.zw/ Marondera University Of Agricultural Sciences And Technology], ''Facebook, Published: , Retrieved: 9 March 2018''</ref> |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==Intakes== |
|−
February and August |
|−
|
|−
*Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology |
|−
*P.O Box 35 |
|−
*Marondera |
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |