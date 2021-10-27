Difference between revisions of "Marondera University of Applied Sciences"

'''Marondera University of Applied Sciences''' is a tertiary institution in [[Mashonaland East Province]], Marondera [[Zimbabwe]]. The Institution mainly focuses Agricultural Sciences and Technological Innovation.

According to their website, the requirements are:

*· 5 O` Levels passes including English Language and Mathematics and any two ‘A’ level from the following subjects: Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Accounts, Geography, Agriculture, Physics, Integrated Science, Physical Science, for all degree programs.

* Applicants with relevant Agriculture Diplomas from Colleges under the Ministry of Agriculture will be considered.

*BSc. Hons Degree in Agribusiness Management; and BSc. Hons Degree in Agricultural and Rural Development, ‘A’ level pass in Mathematics or Economics (compulsory) and anyone subject from Accounts, Management of Business, Biology, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

*BSc. Hons Degree in Agronomy, BSc. Hons Degree in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology; and BSc. Hons Degree in Horticulture, ‘A’ level pass in Biology (compulsory) and anyone subject from Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

