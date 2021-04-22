Difference between revisions of "Marongora"

Pindula

'''Marongora ''' is a campsite and game reserve in the [[Mashonaland West Province]].
'''Marongora ''' is the [[Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority]] office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between [[Karoi]] and [[Chirundu]], in [[Mashonaland West Province]].
 
 
  
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]].
  
  
[[Category:Tourists Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]

Marongora


Marongora is the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between Karoi and Chirundu, in Mashonaland West Province.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.



References

