'''Marongora ''' is the [[Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority]] office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between [[Karoi]] and [[Chirundu]], in [[Mashonaland West Province]].

'''Marongora ''' is the [[Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority]] office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between [[Karoi]] and [[Chirundu]], in [[Mashonaland West Province]].