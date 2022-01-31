Difference between revisions of "Marongora"
'''Marongora ''' is the [[Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority]] office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between [[Karoi]] and [[Chirundu]], in [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]].
[[Category:Tourists Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
Marongora is the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority office and campsite for the Zambezi Valley. It is on the escarpment, between Karoi and Chirundu, in Mashonaland West Province.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.