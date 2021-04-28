In October 2019, a photo of Marry Chiwenga opening a plant in [[Borrowdale]] showed she had a swollen hand with some wounds on it. There was no official comment on the cause. [[File:Marry_Chiwenga_swollen_hand.jpg|thumb| right |320px|Marry Chiwenga with swollen hand]]

In October 2019, a photo of Marry Chiwenga opening a plant in [[Borrowdale]] showed she had a swollen hand with some wounds on it. There was no official comment on the cause.

In May 2018, Marry's husband Constantino revealed that he both of them were suffering from a skin disease called ''Nhuta'' which had resulted in the discolouration of their skins.<ref name="nz100518"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/vp-chiwenga-bleaching-prof-moyo-says-sorry-but/ VP Chiwenga bleaching: Prof Moyo says ‘sorry’, but …], ''New Zimbabwe, Published:10 May 2018, Accessed: 04 Oct 2019''</ref> Former government minister [[Jonathan Moyo]] commented that it was "just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!”<ref name="jm0518">Jonathan Moyo, [https://twitter.com/profjnmoyo/status/994135495461490688?lang=en NHUTA SICKNESS" THE CAUSE OF CHIWENGA'S BLEACHED SKIN],''Twitter, Published: 9 May 18, Retrieved: 4 Oct 2019''</ref>. There was general speculation with most people saying that Marry and her husband had used skin bleaching creams.

In May 2018, Marry's husband Constantino revealed that he both of them were suffering from a skin disease called ''Nhuta'' which had resulted in the discolouration of their skins.<ref name="nz100518"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/vp-chiwenga-bleaching-prof-moyo-says-sorry-but/ VP Chiwenga bleaching: Prof Moyo says ‘sorry’, but …], ''New Zimbabwe, Published:10 May 2018, Accessed: 04 Oct 2019''</ref> Former government minister [[Jonathan Moyo]] commented that it was "just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!”<ref name="jm0518">Jonathan Moyo, [https://twitter.com/profjnmoyo/status/994135495461490688?lang=en NHUTA SICKNESS" THE CAUSE OF CHIWENGA'S BLEACHED SKIN],''Twitter, Published: 9 May 18, Retrieved: 4 Oct 2019''</ref>. There was general speculation with most people saying that Marry and her husband had used skin bleaching creams.

Marry Mubaiwa and Constantino Chiwenga have three children together, two boys and a girl. Mubaiwa also has two other children – a daughter from an earlier relationship with businessman [[Terry Mandizha]] and another daughter with former footballer husband [[Shingi Kaondera]].<ref name="ZL">TONY KAROMBO, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/03/05/marry-mubaiwa-blasts-beast-chiwenga-after-17-months-without-access-to-children/ Marry Mubaiwa blasts ‘beast’ Chiwenga after 17 months without access to children], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 5, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>

Marry was born in 1981. She is the daughter of Kenny Mubaiwa, who is the former Chairman of [[Dynamos Football Club]].<ref name="newzimbabwe">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-6379-Chiwenga+marries+Kawondera%C3%A2s+ex-wife/news.aspx Chiwenga marries Kawondera’s ex-wife], "", Published:28 Oct 2011,Retrieved:10 February 2015"</ref> She is a mother of 6 children.

Marry was born in 1981. She is the daughter of Kenny Mubaiwa, who is the Chairman of [[Dynamos Football Club]].<ref name="newzimbabwe">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-6379-Chiwenga+marries+Kawondera%C3%A2s+ex-wife/news.aspx Chiwenga marries Kawondera’s ex-wife], "", Published:28 Oct 2011,Retrieved:10 February 2015"</ref> She is a mother of 6 children.



Marry Chiwenga nee Mubaiwa is an ex-model and the wife of Vice President of Zimbabwe, Constantino Chiwenga who is a Retired Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. She was once married to Shingi Kaondera, a footballer who played for Caps United Football Club. She was the patron and chairperson of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust until her resignation in February 2018.

In December 2019, Marry Chiwenga was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on fraud, money laundering and misrepresentation charges. The laundering charge involved buying a home in South Africa. The misrepresentation charge emanated from an apparent misrepresentation of her husband, vice president Chiwenga.

Following her arrest, state media began referring to her using her maiden name, Marry Mubaiwa.

Background

Marry was born in 1981. She is the daughter of Kenny Mubaiwa, who is the former Chairman of Dynamos Football Club.[1] She is a mother of 6 children.

Children

Marry Mubaiwa and Constantino Chiwenga have three children together, two boys and a girl. Mubaiwa also has two other children – a daughter from an earlier relationship with businessman Terry Mandizha and another daughter with former footballer husband Shingi Kaondera.[2]

Marriage

In 2011, Marry was customarily married to Constantine Chiwenga amid revelations that the two had been staying together since Constantino left his matrimonial home, in April 2010.

It was reported that he paid US$47 000 as the bride price (lobola) to the Mubaiwa family .On 15, November 2012, the couple had a baby boy. [3]

In July 2019, she was sued by former husband Kaondera sued Marry Chiwenga for US $700,000 over what he said was a fraudulent divorce process. Kaondera claimed that Chiwenga had forged divorce papers that had dissolved their marriage in 2010. [4]

Health Problems

In May 2018, Marry's husband Constantino revealed that he both of them were suffering from a skin disease called Nhuta which had resulted in the discolouration of their skins.[5] Former government minister Jonathan Moyo commented that it was "just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!”[6]. There was general speculation with most people saying that Marry and her husband had used skin bleaching creams.

In October 2019, a photo of Marry Chiwenga opening a plant in Borrowdale showed she had a swollen hand with some wounds on it. There was no official comment on the cause.

Marry Chiwenga with swollen hand

For a complete history of Marry Chiwenga's health problems see: Marry Mubaiwa Health Problems, Pictures

Patron of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust

In 2012, Marry became the patron of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust taking over from Kiki Divaris. She was poised to revive the Miss Zimbabwe pageant. The 2014 edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant proved Marry's competence as it was reportedly full of glitz and glamour.

Notwithstanding this, in 2014, 3 beauty queens, Thabiso Phiri, Catherine Makaya and Tendai Hunda were crowned as the titleholders. This was followed by a barrage of criticism levelled against Marry. Cathrine Makaya cited that Marry was very adamant hence she was unable to work with her. Tendai Hunda who went on to represent the country for the 2014 edition of the Miss World was unable to keep up the pace with others as she arrived late in London all because of the trust's incompetency. Speculations are rife that the trust is now politicised.

In February 2018 Marry stepped down from her position after running the pageant for six years. Marry said that the beauty contest would now be run by a nine-member executive committee. She said although she remained the pageant’s license holder, she had entrusted the executive committee to handle the pageant’s affairs.[7]

Marry Chiwenga Photos

Philanthropic Work

She is the Chairman of the Musha Mukadzi Zimbabwe Armed Forces Foundation (MZAFF), a non – profit organization that provides programs that help families of the armed forces of Zimbabwe wives and widows and children of either serving or retired soldiers as well as war veterans. MM-ZAFF is a brainchild of the Commander of Defence Forces, General C.G Chiwenga and has the former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s support as the National Patron, Mrs. Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga is the National Chairperson.

The Trust has helped the likes of Shingirayi Bushu who however succumbed to cancer in December 2014.[8] The MZAFF also donated groceries and clothes as well as blankets to a woman from Highfield who had 25 kg of cyst removed from her belly at Chitungwiza General Hospital in July 2014. The trust also donated US$3 500 to a war veteran, who lost his sight during the Second Chimurenga. [9]

Appointment to SEZ Board

In June 2017, Marry was appointed to an 11-member Special Economic Zones (SEZs) board, which is chaired by former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono. [10]





As Second Lady

Resignation from Miss Zimbabwe Trust Board

In February 2018, Mrs. Chiwenga resigned from The Miss Zimbabwe Trust Board as the chairperson. She had held the position for 6 years. Marry Chiwenga reportedly indicated that she has confidence in the board members of the Trust.

I have surrendered a huge responsibility to the nine-member Miss Zimbabwe Trust executive committee to run the country’s flagship pageant, Miss World Zimbabwe, which also comes with a huge responsibility of also flying the country’s flag high. As I step down, I feel like a good loser who has lost something to a hard-working executive committee, which will work harder than me. I wish them all the best as they commence this year’s pageant without me on board. It is the same script, but different cast.[11]

Alleged Mockery of Grace Mugabe

Marry Chiwenga was reported to have mocked former First Lady as she presented donations to Magamba Hall in Warren Park, Harare, Chiwenga reportedly said.

Amai Mnangagwa, a mother who has dignity, a mother who respects her family. Ever since she was called the first lady she has never used harsh words against anyone, I have never heard her shouting ‘STOP IT’ to anyone.

Grabbing Arda farm

It was alleged that Mary Chiwenga grabbed the 300-hectare Arda Seeds farm along the Domboshava Road. [12]

Marry is alleged to have grabbed the farm belonging to the Agriculture Rural Development Authority (Arda). Marry is reported to have claimed that she wanted to build a school at the location after failing to get the property in 2013.

Victim Of the White City Stadium Explosion in Bulawayo in June 2018

Marry Chiwenga visited by Mnangagwa in hospital after an explosion at a rally on 23 June 2018

In June 2018, Marry Chiwenga was hospitalised after being wounded in an explosion that occurred during a Zanu-PF elections campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. The explosion was reportedly an attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's life.

2019 Divorce Reports

In 2019 it was reported that The Vice President Constantine Chiwenga was filing for divorce. [13]. The divorce was reportedly caused by a number of reasons chief among them Marry's conduct when the General was sick. Marry reportedly tried to get the VP to write a will which would benefit her in case of his death.

Arrest By ZACC

On saturday 14 December Marry Chiwenga was arrested and detained at Rhodesville Police Station [14] her charges included:

Attempted murder. Marry reportedly pulled an intravenous drip out of his arm when he was in hospital in South Africa. [15]

Money Laundering and Fraud of over Us$1 million [16]

Forgery - The VP's wife reportedly predijuced Judge President George Mutandwa Chiweshe that herself and the VP had consented to wed under the Marriage Act, Chapter 5:11 under the marriage licence on the 2nd of July 2019 at their place of residence at number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke, Harare. Marry then submitted copies of national identity documents of herself and the VP to the Judge President George Mutandwa Chiweshe without the knowledge and consent of the complainant. [17]

Marry Chiwenga was also being investigated on fresh charges over Musha Mukadzi funds, the daily allowances of her security aides and the Miss Zimbabwe cars during the time of her arrest. [18]

Arriving at Court in an Ambulance

Magistrate Nduna issued a warrant of arrest to Mary Mubaiwa-Chiwenga after she failed to attend court on 30 November 2020. Hours after a warrant of arrest was issued against her an ambulance believed to be carrying her arrived at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa had told the court that she could not attend court because she was not feeling well.

Ambulance believed to be carrying Marry Mubaiwa at Harare Magistrates' Court on 20 November 2020

Trivia

̇Marry Chiwenga was born in a Salvation Army Church and later changed to the Roman Catholic Church which her husband attends. Marry Chiwenga listens to music by James Chimombe, Alick Macheso, Marshal Munhumumwe and Jah Prayzah.