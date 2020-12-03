Difference between revisions of "Marry Mubaiwa Health Problems, Pictures"

Swollen Hands

George Charamba said Marry had swollen hands because of injuries she sustained from a bomb blast at White City Stadium, Bulawayo on June 23, 2018, at a rally that was addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. She was hospitalized and discharged thereafter.

Charamba said the swollen hands were a result of deep lesions right to the bone that were beginning to gather pus leading to swelling of hands.

He said doctors in South Africa cleaned her hands lesion by lesion. He said,

The wife is doing very well. After the Bulawayo bombing incident, apparently she had some deep lesions right to the bone and they were beginning to gather pus leading to swelling of hands. Literally, they (doctors) were cleaning lesion-by-lesion until vagadzira ruoko rwacho rwese. She is still swollen but the swelling is beginning to subside now. It was a very bright day I must say and all they need is to sufficient rest before they get back to the heavy tasks and duties of public office.

Marry said she was billed to undergo an operation over an undisclosed condition that she suffered following the bombing incident. She failed to get operated because her passport was not released. Speaking to NewsDay she said,

Everyone, who got injured that time is receiving medical attention outside the country, including him (Chiwenga), but I can’t because they can’t release my passport. They want me dead and are using every trick in the book. I only pray to God that I get healed. I am in pain.

A medical affidavit availed in court said Marry had swelling on both her upper and lower limbs.

It also stated that she was suffering from a fever and had difficulties in breathing.

The affidavit further asserted she had a wound on her left forearm tender measuring 10cm in length and 5cm in width and a wound on the right forearm measuring 8cm by 5cm.

Marry Mubaiwa complained of having flashbacks, lack of sleep, and losing weight.[3]

Ambulance Court Appearance

On 30 November 2020, Marry Mubaiwa appeared was brought to court in an ambulance.

She was carried into the building on a stretcher and then pushed into the courtroom on a wheelchair while on intravenous injection.

This was after a warrant of arrest was issued against her for failing to attend a court remand hearing on charges of attempted murder and externalising foreign currency.[4]