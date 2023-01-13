Difference between revisions of "Marshal Munetsi"
===Club career===
===Club career===
|Personal information
|Full name
|Marshall Nyasha Munetsi
|Date of birth
|22 June 1996
|Place of birth
|Zimbabwe
|Height
|1.87 m
|Playing position
|Midfielder
|Club information
Current team
|Reims
|Number
|15
|Youth career
|Friendly Academy
|Blue Rangers
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|2015–2016
|Ubuntu Cape Town
|22
|(1)
|2016–2017
|Baroka
|26
|(2)
|2017–2019
|Orlando Pirates
|28
|(0)
|2019–
|Reims
|1
|(0)
|National team‡
|2018–
|Warriors
|17
|(1)
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only and correct as of 9 September 2019.
† Appearances (Goals).
Marshall Nyasha Munetsi (born 22 June 1996) is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for French club Reims and the Warriors (Zim national team).
Career
Club career
Munetsi was signed by South African National First Division side F.C. Cape Town in July 2015. The team released a statement saying that he was "...in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré. Big‚ strong‚ mobile and a good passer of the ball."
He made his professional debut on 26 September 2015 during a 3-1 loss to Black Leopards, and scored his first goal in a derby match against Milano United on 16 April 2016, where it ended up being the winning goal in a 1-0 game.
He attended trials with the Orlando Pirates, a team in the South African Premier Division, in December 2015.
In June 2019 it was announced that he would sign for French club Reims, signing a four-year deal.
In January 2023, Munetsi was appointed to the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro)’s Global Player Council.[1]
International career
Munetsi was called up to the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Munetsi's Career Stats
International
|Warriors
|Year
|Apps
|Goals
|2018
|9
|0
|2019
|8
|1
|Total
|17
|1
International goals
- Scores and results list Zimbabwe's goal tally first.
|No.
|Date
|Venue
|Score
|Result
|Competition
|1.
|10 September 2019
|National Sports Stadium, Harare, Zimbabwe
|1–0
|3–1
|2022 FIFA World Cup qualification
Achievements
- 2018 COSAFA Cup
References
- ↑ Virjo Mufaro Marshall Munetsi gets FIFPro post, Soccer24, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 13 January 2023