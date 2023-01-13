Difference between revisions of "Marshal Munetsi"

In January 2023, Munetsi was appointed to the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro)’s Global Player Council.<ref name="Soccer24"> Virjo Mufaro [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/01/11/marshall-munetsi-gets-fifpro-post/ Marshall Munetsi gets FIFPro post], ''Soccer24'', Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 13 January 2023</ref>

In June 2019 it was announced that he would sign for French club Reims, signing a four-year deal.

In June 2019 it was announced that he would sign for French club Reims, signing a four-year deal.

He attended trials with the Orlando Pirates, a team in the South African Premier Division, in December 2015.

He attended trials with the Orlando Pirates, a team in the South African Premier Division, in December 2015.

He made his professional debut on 26 September 2015 during a 3-1 loss to Black Leopards, and scored his first goal in a derby match against Milano United on 16 April 2016, where it ended up being the winning goal in a 1-0 game.

Munetsi was signed by South African National First Division side F.C. Cape Town in July 2015. The team released a statement saying that he was "...in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré. Big‚ strong‚ mobile and a good passer of the ball."

Munetsi was signed by South African National First Division side F.C. Cape Town in July 2015. The team released a statement saying that he was "...in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré. Big‚ strong‚ mobile and a good passer of the ball." He made his professional debut on 26 September 2015 during a 3-1 loss to Black Leopards, and scored his first goal in a derby match against Milano United on 16 April 2016, where it ended up being the winning goal in a 1-0 game.

Marshall Nyasha Munetsi (born 22 June 1996) is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for French club Reims and the Warriors (Zim national team).

Career

Club career

Munetsi was signed by South African National First Division side F.C. Cape Town in July 2015. The team released a statement saying that he was "...in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré. Big‚ strong‚ mobile and a good passer of the ball."

He made his professional debut on 26 September 2015 during a 3-1 loss to Black Leopards, and scored his first goal in a derby match against Milano United on 16 April 2016, where it ended up being the winning goal in a 1-0 game.

He attended trials with the Orlando Pirates, a team in the South African Premier Division, in December 2015.

In June 2019 it was announced that he would sign for French club Reims, signing a four-year deal.

In January 2023, Munetsi was appointed to the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro)’s Global Player Council.[1]

International career

Munetsi was called up to the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Munetsi's Career Stats

International

Warriors Year Apps Goals 2018 9 0 2019 8 1 Total 17 1

International goals

Scores and results list Zimbabwe's goal tally first.

No. Date Venue Score Result Competition 1. 10 September 2019 National Sports Stadium, Harare, Zimbabwe 1–0 3–1 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

Achievements

2018 COSAFA Cup

References