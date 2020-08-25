Marshall Philip Baron (1934-1977) was a Zimbabwean painter. In 1967 he was given a scholarship to the Skowhegan School of Art in Maine, where he worked for a year before returning home. He exhibited in the United States and South Africa as well as in Zimbabwe. Some of his paintings are today in the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

Background

Baron was born on 3 August 1934 in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), to Rachel and Ben Baron. Between 1951 and 1956, he studied at Cape Town University, South Africa, and had the first of many art exhibitions in Southern Africa in 1954. He practised as a lawyer in Bulawayo from 1957 and was the music critic for the Bulawayo newspaper The Chronicle from 1962.

In the 1970s, Baron played an active role in the liberal Central African Party and Centre Party. He stood as an independent candidate for the Matobo District in the General Election in 1974. Baron died suddenly on 3 May 1977 in Bulawayo at the age of 42.

Career

Marshall excelled in three fields: Law: He had an LLB. degree and practiced law at Ben Baron & Partners. He achieved marked success in his chosen profession and gained an enviable reputation in it. As a practicing lawyer he carried the struggle for a more egalitarian society into the law courts.

Art: He was a serious and prolific artist painting hundreds of canvasses of all sizes and his works were exhibited over the years in one-man and group shows in Rhodesia and South Africa. He was very active and influential in the local art world and was a committee member and a chairman of the Rhodesian Society of Artists.

Music: His knowledge and appreciation of classical music was encyclopedic and profound and his impact on the musical life of Bulawayo was incalculable. His regular critiques in The Chronicle on concerts and on the performances of visiting musicians of international repute were literary masterpieces.[1]

Exhibitions

1962-Everyman's Studio, Bulawayo, Rhodesia.

1964-Gallery 101, Johannesburg, South Africa.

1967-Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg, South Africa.

1968-Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg, South Africa.

1973-Lidchi Gallery, Johannesburg, South Africa .

1975-South African Association of Arts Gallery, Pretoria, South Africa .

1976-Pretoria Bank Gallery, South Africa.

1978-Marshall Baron Retrospective Exhibition, Bulawayo Art Gallery, Rhodesia.

1978-Tribute to Marshall Baron 1934 – 1977, Gallery Delta, Salisbury, Rhodesia.

1986-Retrospective Exhibition of Paintings by Marshall Baron Bulawayo Art Gallery, Rhodesia.

2008-Marshall Baron 30 Year Retrospective, Gebo Art Space, Tel Aviv, Israel.

2011-National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe.





