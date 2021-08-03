Difference between revisions of "Martha Knight"
Martha Knight is a Zimbabwean born gospel musician based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Husband
She is married to Eric Knight.
Children
Martha and Eric Knight have four children named:
- Marcia Knight
Career
Martha Knight was the lead singer of the group The Glorifiers. She released the album Muna Masimba.[3]
