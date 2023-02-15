Pindula

[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]

Martha (left) and Eric Knight

Martha Knight is a Zimbabwean born gospel musician based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Husband

She is married to Eric Knight.

Children

Martha and Eric Knight have four children named:

  • Marcia Knight

Career

Martha Knight was the lead singer of the group The Glorifiers. She released the album Muna Masimba.[3]

