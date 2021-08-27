Difference between revisions of "Martha Mamombe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Martha Mamombe '''Martha Mamombe''' is an award-winning Zimbabwean radio personality who works as a news anchor for ZiFM Stereo. ==B...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:15, 27 August 2021
Martha Mamombe is an award-winning Zimbabwean radio personality who works as a news anchor for ZiFM Stereo.
Background
Martha Mamombe was raised by a single mother.[1]
Education
Mamombe went to Roosevelt Girls High School and enrolled for a programme at the University of Namibia before attending Hangzhou University in China.[1]
Awards
In 2016, Martha Mamombe won the Best Urban female news anchor award at the 2016 Zimbabwe Radio Awards (ZiRA).[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mamombe sets sights higher, NewsDay, Published: March 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 27, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Tawanda Matanhire, Zim Radio awards flop dismally, The Herald, Published: November 7, 2016, Retrieved: August 27, 2021