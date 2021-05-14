|description= Martin Boka is a Zimbabwean businessman. In May 2021, Boka was appointed as consulting adviser in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.

[[File:Martin Boka.jpg|thumb|Martin Boka]] '''Martin Boka''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman. In May 2021, Boka was appointed as consulting adviser in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.

Background

Martin Boka was named after his grandfather.[1] He is the son of the late businessman Roger Boka and Ellen Boka.

Siblings

Rudo Boka-Mutambanengwe, Matthew Boka, Charles Boka, Chido Boka, Samantha Boka, and Beverly Boka.

Businesses

Martin Boka is the chairman of BCE Holdings which has interests in aviation, diamonds and petroleum.[2] Boka is the co-founder of AfricanFire Media.[3]

Career

On 11 May 2021, Martin Boka was appointed as consulting adviser in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.

Boka was appointed to carry out an advocacy role in respect of the rights of all disadvantaged persons or groups in the diamond sector to some kind of corrective response from the location of their grievance, at all levels of society, and all sectors of the economy. [4]