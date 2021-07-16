Difference between revisions of "Martin Chedondo"
Latest revision as of 16:06, 16 July 2021
Retired Lieutenant-General Martin Chedondo is Zimbabwe's Ambassador To China.
Career
Chedondo was one of four military personnel retired by Emmerson Mnangagwa in February 2019. Upon his retirement, Lieutenant-General Chedondo was army chief of staff.[1] After his retirement, Chedondo was promoted from the rank of Major-General to the rank of Lieutenant-General effective March 5, 2019.[2]
Martin Chedondo took the position of Zimbabwe's ambassador to China in 2019.[3]
Support For Robert Mugabe
During his tenure as army chief of staff, Martin Chedondo was involved in politics. In 2012 he said that soldiers would not apologise for supporting then President, Robert Mugabe.
Martin Chedondo said officers could not be expected to support a party that is opposed to the ideals of the liberation struggle.
He was referring to Morgan Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party.
Chedondo said Zanu-PF is the only political party that has national interests at heart.
He told the 3,000 troops that soldiers must not be blind and they should know where they came from.[4]
2017 Coup
Chedondo was one of the military commanders who pivoted the coup dubbed Operation Restore Legacy that resulted in the resignation of Robert Mugabe in November 2017.
References
