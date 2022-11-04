Pindula

Background
Martin Khumalo
Political partyZANU-PF

Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.

Background

Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

  • Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
  • Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.

Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.

References

