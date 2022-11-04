Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.

Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.

Background

Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,

Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.