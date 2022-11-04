Difference between revisions of "Martin Khumalo"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Martin Khumalo | post-nominals =...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 09:24, 4 November 2022
|Martin Khumalo
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.
Background
Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
- Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.