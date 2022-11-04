Difference between revisions of "Martin Khumalo"
Following the death of [[David Mpala]] (MDC) on '''2 February 2004''', a by election was held '''15–16 May 2004'''. The result, [[Lupane]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
Following the death of [[David Mpala]] (MDC) on '''2 February 2004''', a by election was held '''15–16 May 2004'''. The result, [[Lupane]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
|Martin Khumalo
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of the Zanu PF party.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
- Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.