Latest revision as of 09:31, 4 November 2022

Martin Khumalo
Political partyZANU-PF

Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of the Zanu PF party.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

  • Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
  • Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.

Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.

References

