Martin Khumalo
Political partyZanu PF

Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

  • Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
  • Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane West returned to Parliament:

  • Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 4 827 votes or 44.95 percent,
  • Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC-T with 4 163 votes or 38.77 percent,
  • Mhlaseli Mpofu of MDC with 1 285 votes or 11.97 percent,
  • Themba Mlala of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,
  • Engelinah Keswa, Independent, with 222 votes or 2.07 percent.

Total 10 739 votes

Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.

Events

Further Reading

References

