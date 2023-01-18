Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.

* [[Engelinah Keswa]], Independent, with 222 votes or 2.07 percent.

* [[Themba Mlala]] of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,

* [[Mhlaseli Mpofu]] of MDC with 1 285 votes or 11.97 percent,

* [[Dalumuzi Khumalo]] of MDC-T with 4 163 votes or 38.77 percent,

* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 4 827 votes or 44.95 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Lupane]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.

* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,

'''Martin Khumalo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Lupane]] West Constituency, he is a member of [[Zanu PF]].

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

