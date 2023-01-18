Difference between revisions of "Martin Khumalo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 51:
|Line 51:
| predecessor =
| predecessor =
| successor =
| successor =
|−
| party =
|+
| party = PF
| movement =
| movement =
| opponents =
| opponents =
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Martin Khumalo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Lupane]] West Constituency, he is a member of
|+
'''Martin Khumalo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Lupane]] West Constituency, he is a member of [[Zanu PF]].
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
* '''Martin Khumalo''' of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.
* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
|−
|Line 105:
|Line 115:
|title=Martin Khumalo
|title=Martin Khumalo
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Lupane,,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|Line 112:
|Line 122:
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|+
Latest revision as of 13:08, 18 January 2023
|Martin Khumalo
|Political party
|Zanu PF
Martin Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Lupane West Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Following the death of David Mpala (MDC) on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
- Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane West returned to Parliament:
- Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 4 827 votes or 44.95 percent,
- Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC-T with 4 163 votes or 38.77 percent,
- Mhlaseli Mpofu of MDC with 1 285 votes or 11.97 percent,
- Themba Mlala of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,
- Engelinah Keswa, Independent, with 222 votes or 2.07 percent.
Total 10 739 votes
Khumalo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 6 163 votes.