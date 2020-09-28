Difference between revisions of "Martin Makechemu"

In July 2018, Martin Makechemu was elected to Ward 26 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1361 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Murewa RDC with 1361 votes, beating Emanuel Darangwa of MDC-Alliance with 769 votes, Nikiwe Chinganga of CODE with 49 votes, Passmore Mangwiro of FreeZIM Congress with 31 votes and Patricia Vilimos of PRC with 19 votes. [1]

Events

