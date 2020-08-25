Difference between revisions of "Martin Marufu"

In July 2018, Martin Marufu was elected to Ward 27 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1938 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Chiredzi RDC with 1938 votes, beating Saidok Shava of MDC-Alliance with 446 votes and Tawedzera Mutsvangwa of ZIPP with 87 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

