Difference between revisions of "Martin Muchiruka"

In July 2018, Martin Muchiruka was elected to Ward 4 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 606 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutare RDC with 606 votes, beating Shylet Sithole of Zanu-PF with 503 votes, Peter Mwazikana, independent with 224 votes, James Meza Chimika, independent with 59 votes, Blessing Mushukuto of PRC with 17 votes and Lovemore Chitapata of ZIPP with 14 votes. [1]
