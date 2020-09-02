Difference between revisions of "Martin Nhamoinesu"

In July 2018, Martin Nhamoinesu was elected to Ward 5 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 965 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Gutu RDC with 965 votes, beating Maxwell Mazambani of MDC-Alliance with 431 votes, Benny Simbarashe Mutonga of PRC with 65 votes and Denes Clephas Muyangwa, independent with 46 votes. [1]

