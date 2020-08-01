2019 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance (Accounting Officer) in the [[Office of the President and Cabinet]].<ref name="herald1">Freeman Razemba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-makes-snr-appointments/], ''Herald, Published: 13 April, 2019, Accessed: 1 August, 2020''</ref>

''' Martin Rushwaya''' is the current deputy chief secretary for Administration and Finance (Accounting Officer) in the [[ Office of the President and Cabinet ]]. He was appointed by President [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] in ''' 2019 '''. He was co-chairman of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS). He was the permanent secretary in the [[Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs]] from 2013 and was retained in the position by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in '''September 2018''' before being reassigned in 2019 .

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2013 - Appointed Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans.

2018 - retained in that position 2019 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance (Accounting Officer) in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[1]





Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Martin Rushwaya was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Martin Rushwaya, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as owing US$84,543.00.

