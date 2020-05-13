Difference between revisions of "Martin Sibanda"

He also faced a challenge of piracy when his 2017 album was leaked before its release. He had to put a brave face despite the leaking of snippets of five songs from his album which was due for release later on 29 April 2017.<ref name="Sunday News">Ngqwele Dube, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/stop-the-tape-ndolwane-super-sounds-new-album-leaks/], ''The Sunday News, Published: 2 April, 2017, Accessed: 12 May, 2020''</ref>

Martin 'The Big Boss' Sibanda is a Zimbabwean musician based in South Africa who is a lead vocalist with a golden voice for the popular group Ndolwane Super Sounds.

Background

Martin was born on 8 October 1971 in the Tjidiwe area under chief Ndolwane in Plumtree to Samuel and Fildah Sibanda in a family of four (2 boys and 2 girls). He grew up in the village as a herd boy, attended his primary education at Ndolwane Primary School. He was never been to urban areas until his secondary level where he went to Embakwe Mission in 1987 until he finished his O’ level. He grew up attending St Johns mission church choir which was led by his brother who discovered his talent as a good singer. At primary school level a certain teacher, Mr Joseph Foster Msipha, also saw a talent in him and taught him how to sing using a stomach technique. In grade 7 he was the head boy and the head of the school choir which won prizes.

Career

During his high school he fell in love with Reggae music after listening to Jamaican band The Mist in Roots and later followed Lucky Dube who inspired him so much into music. He used to write Reggae songs and sing Luck Dube’s songs which earned him the nickname Lucky Dube. Due to lack of resources and his back ground he ended up hooking up with his home boys and did Rhumba/Tshibilika music. This shows in Ndolwane music where there is a taste of Reggae.

He left Plumtree in 1992 to look for greener pastures like most of guys do. There was a band called Big Four with members late Abson Ndebele, Charles Ndebele, Honest Kamanga aka Madalaboy, Develop Moyo, recorded an album Noyana. On the other side he was working towards building his band and music which would be named after his home village Ndolwane. He was joined by Collen Moyo with whom they shared apartment in 1994. With him in love of Reggae, he tried a different genre with available resources which Collen brought (Tshibilika). Collen introduced him to Madalaboy in which the two groups amalgamated giving birth to Ndolwane Super Sounds in 1995 in South Africa.

After the split in 2010 Martin went his way and Charles Ndebele went his way as well starting their solo careers. In 2012 Martin released his solo album Bakhuzeni that did well in the market. And it was followed by Konke Sizok’lungisa in 2017 that also took the music world by storm.

As a solo artist Martin Sibanda became a brand ambassador for Pacific Breeze alongside the other three top artists namely Jah Prayzah, Tocky Vibes and Sulumani Chimbetu in 2014,and the selection was based on the popularity and demand of the artist at that given period. With the popularity of his songs Bakhuzeni and Konke Sizok’lungisa he was roped in to work with many corporate companies among them Plan International and National Aids Council of Zimbabwe to campaign against the spread of HIV and the abuse of children and women. The song abantwana was purely a reflection of what he experienced during the period he worked with these organisations. "Ngiyalinxusa bazali fundisani abantwana ngendlela eyiyo baqede isikolo", emphasising that children are our future.

Bakhuzeni that speaks mostly against crime also earned him a good relationship with the Zimbabwe Republic Police as they used it to their advantage to encourage communities to practice humanity and desist from crime activities. He also worked with CID Matabeleland North to combat crime by doing live shows. Konke Sizok’lungisa title track was also written to encourage people to work together in different activities for the development of their communities and country.

His music was well received as many people attended his shows with the group’s playlist composed of both new and old hits like Baphindile, Bakhuzeni, Uthando lupelile, Donsa, Ukhungafiki, Sekukubi, Sunduza, Ndanyala and Kudala Ngisebenza much to the applause of the fans.[1]

He also faced a challenge of piracy when his 2017 album was leaked before its release. He had to put a brave face despite the leaking of snippets of five songs from his album which was due for release later on 29 April 2017.[2]

Discography

Bakhuzeni (2012)

Konke Sizokulungisa (2017)









References