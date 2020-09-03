Difference between revisions of "Martin Taderera"

In July 2018, Martin Taderera was elected to Ward 18 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 840 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Gutu RDC with 840 votes, beating Desire Tichazorwa of MDC-Alliance with 710 votes and Darlington Mhuru of MDC-T with 87 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

