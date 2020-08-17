Difference between revisions of "Martin Ziwacha"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', ''Martin Ziwacha'' was elected to Ward 20 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1531 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, pl...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:37, 17 August 2020
In July 2018, Martin Ziwacha was elected to Ward 20 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1531 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Bikita RDC with 1531 votes, beating Edson Mutete of MDC-Alliance with 988 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020