Difference between revisions of "Marufu Waini"

In July 2018, Marufu Waini was elected to Ward 17 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 6107 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chiredzi RDC with 6107 votes, beating Gilbert Mushava of MDC-Alliance with 262 votes and Severino Musiiwa, independent with 109 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

