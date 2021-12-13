Marvellous Khumalo

Marvellous Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. In 2012, Khumalo became the first Member of Parliament to be arrested for allegedly abusing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Career

Khumalo is a former MDC Member of Parliament for St Mary’s Constituency and Chitungwiza Residents Trust chairperson. During the MDC's primary elections in May 2013, Marvellous Khumalo only managed to garner 30 votes, while 330 were against him.[1]

Suspension From Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association

On 29 August 2019, Khumalo was suspended from his position as Director of the Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association. Marvellous Khumalo was suspended because of the following reasons: allegations that he was compromised because of his relationship with Town Clerk Mr Makunde, his arrest and admission of guilt on allegations of defrauding a resident of US$7500 in a land deal soiled the association's name and lastly, allegations that he had become a land baron as he was seen at Council selling and buying residential and commercial stands.[2]

On 22 February 2012, Marvellous Khumalo appeared in court for allegedly diverting the CDF money to personal use. The MP is reported to have bought himself a lorry before pocketing part of the money.

Khumalo was not formally charged when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Anita Tshuma who remanded him out of custody to March 7 on US$300 bail. He was ordered to report once every week at the Anti-Corruption Commission. He is also required to surrender his passport and not to interfere with witnesses and investigations.

Khumalo was facing a charge of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer and three counts of theft. Sometime in November 2010, the St Mary’s CDF committee opened an account with Metropolitan Bank after the funds were availed by Government.

During the period extending from November 12 to December 30 2010, Treasury transferred US$50 000 in three batches into the account. On January 2 2011, Khumalo reportedly used the funds to buy a Bedford lorry registration number 538-649 M from United Tyre Services without the knowledge of both the constituency committee and the national management committee.

Investigations revealed that Khumalo was hiring out the truck for personal gain. On the other count of theft, the State alleges that between November 2010 and February last year, Khumalo made councillors to sign blank withdrawal slips and made various withdrawals amounting to US$5 000 from the constituency’s CDF account.

He converted the money to his personal use. The offence came to light following an audit by the Ministry of Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs. After the discovery of the offence, Khumalo is said to have tendered a quotation from Madedale Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, purporting that a payment of US$5 000 had been made for the sinking of a borehole in his constituency.

The said company disowned the transaction and investigations revealed that the borehole had been sunk by a non-governmental organisation called Germany Agro Action. It was further alleged that Khumalo withdrew US$20 705 on the pretext that it was for drain cleaning in six wards in the constituency.

Five councillors got their shares of US$3 000 apiece to use in their wards but Khumalo kept US$3 000 which was meant for Councillor Adam Puzo of Ward One who was absent on the day. He allegedly converted the money to his own use.

The audit established that Khumalo had fabricated cash payment vouchers with forged signatures, address and a false identity number, purporting Puzo had received the money. On another date, Khumalo, allegedly gave Councillor Darlington Nota US$3 000 for drain cleaning in his ward.

He then manufactured cash payment vouchers with forged signatures, address and a false identity number purporting that Nota had received US$3 850 yet in actual fact he had given him US$3 000. He allegedly pocketed the difference.[3]

Fraud Charge

On 9 December 2021, Marvellous Khumalo appeared in court on allegations of duping an unsuspecting home seeker of cash in a botched residential stand deal.

Khumalo was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko charged with fraud. He allegedly conned Mr Fidelis Gafa of US$6 300.

Sometime in August, Gafa was called by his mother-in-law, Ms Nyengeterai Murombo, who told him that there was an infill stand in Zengeza 2 that Khumalo was selling.

On the following day, Gafa met his mother-in-law who was in Khumalo's company and was shown an offer letter for stand number 21427 Zengeza 2, which was in Khumalo’s name.

Gafa requested to verify the offer letter with Chitungwiza Municipality but his mother-in-law convinced him that the papers were genuine.

Khumalo allegedly asked for US$1 000 for change ownership of the stand as well as creating an account for payment at Chitungwiza Municipality.

Gafa allegedly paid the money.

Khumalo then allegedly promised Mr Gafa that the account was to be created within two weeks and promised to avail the offer letter after the opening of the stand account.

On August 11, 2021, Khumalo gave Mr Gafa an offer letter in the names Mr Fidelis Gafa and Ms Gaudencia Murombo, his wife. Mr Gafa paid the land intrinsic value of $4 610 into the account and was given proof of payment.

He later went to his lawyer, Mr Chiwaridzo of M.T Chiwaridzo Attorney, with Khumalo where he paid US$4 000 to Khumalo and an agreement of sale was signed. Khumalo is said to have requested US$750 processing fee and US$150 for lease agreement.

Mr Gafa later went to Chitungwiza Municipality’s planning section where he made enquiries and was advised that the stand in question never belonged to Khumalo. He tried to contact Khumalo but he started being evasive, leading him to make a police report and his subsequent arrest.[4]