On 20 June 2017, Nakamba joined Belgian side Club Brugge on a four-year deal for a fee around the margin of £4 million, aged 23 years. He made his league debut for the club on 29 July 2017 in a 4–0 away victory over Sporting Lokeren. He was replaced by Hans Vanaken in the 75th minute, having picked up a yellow card.

Marvelous professional debut came at [[Bantu Rovers]] in 2010, when he became one of[[File:Marvelous-Nakamba.jpg|thumb|right|Nakamba in action agaist Chelsea]] the youngest players ever to feature in the local premiership, after turning out for Bantu at 16 in 2010.<ref>Munashe Ndoro, [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/63611/nakamba-tipped-for-success.html Nakamba tipped for success], ‘’The Zimbabwean’’, Published 12 February 2013, Retrieved: 14 November 2014</ref> He played for the [[Mathembe Ndlovu]]’s side from 2010 to 2012 when he was sent on trials to AS Nancy reserve team of France in July 2012 <ref>Sukholuhle Mthetwa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/12/31/nakamba-keen-to-impress/ Nakamba keen to impress],’’NewsDay Sports’’, Published: 31 December 2012, Retrieved: 14 November 2014</ref> After a trial stint at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in April 2012 which was yet to be finalised by the time he signed for Vitesse. In 2014 he then joined the Nancy first team making 2 appearances against Angers SCO on 9 May 2014 <ref>[http://www.ligue1.com/ligue2/feuille_match/78260], ''League 1 Match Stats'', Published: 9 May 2014, Retrieved: 14 November 2014</ref> and he came on as a substitute against AJ Auxerre on 16 May 2014 <ref>[http://www.ligue1.com/ligue2/feuille_match/78264], ‘’League 1 Match Stats’’, Published: 16 may 2014, Retrieved: 14 November 2014</ref> before he joined Vitesse. On 30 July 2014 while on trials at Vitesse Marvelous played against Chelsea when he came on as a substitute replacing Marko Verjinovic, he then signed a 4 year contract on the 13th of August 2014.<ref>[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/marvelous-nakamba-signs-four-year-contract-vitesse/ Marvelous Nakamba signs a 4 year contract], ‘’Soccer24.co.zw’’, Published: 14 August 2014, Retrieved: 14 November 2014</ref>

Marvelous Nakamba is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League and also a senior squad member of the Zimbabwe National Football Team. His joining of the club was officially announced on 1 August 2019.

Before joining Aston Villa, Nakamba played for Belgian giants Club Brugge whom he had joined from Dutch side Vitesse.

Background

Marvelous was born on 19 January 1994.[1]

Education

He did his secondary education at Njube High School in Bulawayo[1]

Career

Marvelous professional debut came at Bantu Rovers Football Club in 2010, when he became one of

Nakamba in action agaist Chelsea

the youngest players ever to feature in the local premiership, after turning out for Bantu at 16 in 2010.[2] He played for the Mathembe Ndlovu’s side from 2010 to 2012 when he was sent on trials to AS Nancy reserve team of France in July 2012 [3] After a trial stint at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in April 2012 which was yet to be finalised by the time he signed for Vitesse. In 2014 he then joined the Nancy first team making 2 appearances against Angers SCO on 9 May 2014 [4] and he came on as a substitute against AJ Auxerre on 16 May 2014 [5] before he joined Vitesse. On 30 July 2014 while on trials at Vitesse Marvelous played against Chelsea when he came on as a substitute replacing Marko Verjinovic, he then signed a 4 year contract on the 13th of August 2014.[6]

On 1 August 2019, Marvelous Nakamba signed for Aston Villa aged 25 years, for a fee of €12 million. He joined up with former Club Brugge team-mate Wesley Moraes and former Club Brugge player Björn Engels, who had already joined Villa in that transfer window. Nakamba made his first appearance for Villa in a 6–1 emphatic victory against Crewe Alexandra in an EFL Cup game. After the game, former Zimbabwean footballer Peter Ndlovu confirmed that Nakamba would have a statue built in his honour in Hwange, as he was only the 4th Zimbabwean player to play in the English Football League after him, Bruce Grobbelaar and Benjani Mwaruwari. Nakamba made his Premier League debut on 16 September 2019, in a 0–0 draw against West Ham at Villa Park.

National Team Caps

Marvelous Nakamba represented Zimbabwe at the young warriors under 20 level under coach Taurai Mangwiro in 2013. He is also represented the Young Warriors under 23 side, and made his appearance against Morocco on the 15th of November 2014. Nakamba was part of the Warriors team that qualified for the 2019 edition of the AFCON having played in most of the qualifiers before he was injured but managed to make it to Egypt for the AFCON finals in which he played the opening match against hosts Egypt.

Teams Played For

Club Brugge

AS Nancy

Vitesse

Bantu Rovers Football Club

Aston Villa

Trivia

Nakamba became one of the youngest players to play in the local premier league

In October 2019, a video purportedly showing racist chants from Aston Villa fans about Nakamba and teammate John McGinn surfaced, and was condemned by the club.



