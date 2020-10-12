Marvelous Nakamba is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Aston Villa. His joining of the club was officially announced on 1 August 2019.

Before joining Aston Villa, Nakamba played for Belgian giants Club Brugge whom he had joined from Dutch side Vitesse.

Background

Marvelous was born on 19 January 1994.[1]

Education

He did his secondary education at Njube High School in Bulawayo[1]

Career

Marvelous professional debut came at Bantu Rovers in 2010, when he became one of

Nakamba in action agaist Chelsea

the youngest players ever to feature in the local premiership, after turning out for Bantu at 16 in 2010.[2] He played for the Mathembe Ndlovu’s side from 2010 to 2012 when he was sent on trials to AS Nancy reserve team of France in July 2012 [3] After a trial stint at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in April 2012 which was yet to be finalised by the time he signed for Vitesse. In 2014 he then joined the Nancy first team making 2 appearances against Angers SCO on 9 May 2014 [4] and he came on as a substitute against AJ Auxerre on 16 May 2014 [5] before he joined Vitesse. On 30 July 2014 while on trials at Vitesse Marvelous played against Chelsea when he came on as a substitute replacing Marko Verjinovic, he then signed a 4 year contract on the 13th of August 2014.[6]

National Team Caps

Marvelous Nakamba represented Zimbabwe at the young warriors under 20 level under coach Taurai Mangwiro in 2013. He is also represented the Young Warriors under 23 side, and made his appearance against Morocco on the 15th of November 2014. Nakamba was part of the Warriors team that qualified for the 2019 edition of the AFCON having played in most of the qualifiers before he was injured but managed to make it to Egypt for the AFCON finals in which he played the opening match against hosts Egypt.

Teams Played For

Club Brugge

AS Nancy

Vitesse

Bantu Rovers

Aston Villa

Trivia

Nakamba became one of the youngest players to play in the local premier league








