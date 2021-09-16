Difference between revisions of "Mary-Ann Msengi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mary-Ann Msengi<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 18:05, 16 September 2021
|Mary-Ann Msengi
|Born
|Mary-Ann Tafadzwa Msengi
October 1995
|Known for
|Being the owner of Farai London
|Website
|instagram
Mary-Ann Tafadzwa Msengi is a UK based Zimbabwean fashion designer and owner of the brand Farai London. In 2020 her designs went viral after US reality TV star Kylie Jenner was photographed in the Gaia dress, the brand's signature selling dress.[1]
Background
Age
Mary-Ann Msengi was on in October 1995.[2]
Farai London
She officially launched Farai London in July 2020. In its first and only month in business, Farai London's signature dress, dubbed the Gaia, was worn by Kylie Jenner and it went viral after she captured it for Instagram.[1]
Farai London is named after Msengi's grandmother Farai Angeline Tapedza who taught her how to sew.[3]
Awards
In September 2021, Mary-Ann Msengi's Farai London won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 ASIA MILIA WARE, Farai London, the Brand Behind Kylie Jenner’s Viral Dress, Wants to Redefine Womenswear, Teen Vogue, Published: August 25, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Miss Mary-Ann Tafadzwa Msengi, Endole, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ This Last Month Left Us Aghast, 2 Broke Twimbos, Published: August 31, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 Winners, Pindula News, Published: September 14, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021