Mary-Ann Tafadzwa Msengi is a UK based Zimbabwean fashion designer and owner of the brand Farai London. In 2020 her designs went viral after US reality TV star Kylie Jenner was photographed in the Gaia dress, the brand's signature selling dress.[1]

Background

Age

Mary-Ann Msengi was on in October 1995.[2]

Farai London

She officially launched Farai London in July 2020. In its first and only month in business, Farai London's signature dress, dubbed the Gaia, was worn by Kylie Jenner and it went viral after she captured it for Instagram.[1]

Farai London is named after Msengi's grandmother Farai Angeline Tapedza who taught her how to sew.[3]

Awards

In September 2021, Mary-Ann Msengi's Farai London won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion.[4]

