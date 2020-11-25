Mary-Anne Musonda is a Zimbabwean cricketer. She was appointed the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team captain after she replaced Chipo Mugeri in December 2018.

Background

Mary-Anne Musonda was born on 4 August 1991 at Avenues Maternity Clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe. She is a right handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler. She made her T20I debut on 5 January 2019.

Education

Musonda went to Hermann Gmeiner Primary School in Harare. From there she headed to Kwekwe High School for her Ordinary Levels and did her Advanced Levels at Saint John’s Emerald Hill. Musonda holds a Master of Commerce in Development Finance from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. She is also a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Business Finance from the University of KwaZulu-Natal from where she graduated in 2015.

Career

Her cricket career started off at Kwekwe High School where at the beginning she was a pace bowler before becoming a spinner because of injury. She was initially a hockey player but ditched that sport when she took up cricket. Blessed with height, Musonda is also a basketball player and turned out for Vixens in 2016.

“I started playing cricket in Form One in 2004, my first coach, the late Craig Majawa is the reason why I took up cricket, he made me believe I will be an excellent cricketer. I have always been an all rounder, I started off as a pace bowler but picked up an injury and now I am an off spinner. I played a lot of sports at school, my hockey coach and cricket one were friends so the cricket coach asked me to take up the sport.

After ditching hockey I also took up basketball. I played for Vixens in the Harare Basketball League on and off because of cricket in 2016,’’ Musonda said.

Her national team debut came when she was in Form Two in 2005 during the Africa World Cup qualifiers which the Zimbabwean women won in Kenya. While studying in South Africa, Musonda got an opportunity to represent KZN Inland, with the team playing against five other provincial sides. She said she got a lot of game time with consistent practice and that helped in terms of form and game preparation.[1]

She played for the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in February 2017. In the tournament, she was the highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe, with 113 runs.

In December 2018, she was appointed as the captain of the Zimbabwe women's team, replacing Chipo Mugeri. She made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia women on 5 January 2019.

In July 2019, she was one of four Zimbabwe women cricketers barred by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from playing in the Kia Super League, following the ICC's suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket earlier in the month.

