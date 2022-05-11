|description= Dr Mary Margaret Muchada is a Zimbabwean diplomat and academic. She is the former Deputy Chairperson of the Public Service Commission where she also served as chairperson in an acting capacity.

Dr Mary Margaret Muchada is a Zimbabwean diplomat and academic. She is the former Deputy Chairperson of the Public Service Commission where she also served as chairperson in an acting capacity.

Background

Her mother Diana Justina Mukonyora made history as the first non-religious woman to qualify as a nurse at Makumbi Mission Hospital. She worked at institutions like Makumbi, Chinamhora, Kutama Mission Hospital, Mount Melleray Hospital, Nyanga Clinic, Marange Rural Hospital, Mabvuku Clinic and Nedewedzo Clinic.[1]

Career

On 6 June 2020, Muchada retired from the Public Service Commission where she served as Deputy Chairperson since June 2014.[2]

In March 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had appointed Mary Margaret Muchada as acting chairperson of the Service Commission, replacing long-serving senior civil servant Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah.

Muchada had been deputy chairperson of the Service Commission since June 2014. She joined the service in 1980 as a Senior Research Officer in the Department of Research and Planning in the then Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development.

She was promoted to the position of under-secretary in the same ministry. In 1985, she was promoted to deputy secretary in the then Prime Minister’s Office for Policy Research and Analysis. She was appointed secretary for Information, Posts and Telecommunications in 1994.

In 2000, Dr Mary Margaret Muchada was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations Organisations in Rome before being appointed Ambassador to Belgium.[3] She was replaced by Tadeous Chifamba in 2014.[4]

During her time as Ambassador to Belgium, she also served as the Chair of the Ambassadorial Sub-Committee on Political Affairs and Human Development.[5]

Muchada also served as Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).[6]



