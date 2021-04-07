Difference between revisions of "Mary Pangiti"

In July 2018, Mary Pangiti was elected to Ward 17 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2853 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2853 votes, beating Ellen Mutake of Zanu PF with 1301 votes, Blessing Zvikomborero Sadza, independent with 613 votes, Eva Anesu Tapfumaneyi of MDC-T with 215 votes, Steven Muguti of PRC with 101 votes, Danny Joe of BZA with 79 votes, Rodreck Zuze of UDA with 47 votes, and Edmond Mukandi of ZDU with 43 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]