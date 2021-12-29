Difference between revisions of "Masango Matambanadzo"

Masango Matambanadzo was a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central Constituency. He was a member of Zanu PF and then National Patriotic Front. He was popularly known as the Black Man.

Personal Details

Born: 26 February 1964 in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West Province.

Death: 28 July 2020 and his death was confirmed by NPF spokeperson, Jealousy Mawarire.[1]

School / Education

Primary school: Mahororo Primary School.

Secondary: The Chitepo Ideological College.



Service / Career

Matambanadzo was a former artisanal miner and self-trained street photographer, and was often seen on the streets meeting and chatting with his former peers in those trades.[2] Masango was first elected MP from 2013 to 2018. He also contested in the 2018 harmonized elections under the ticket of National Patriotic Front and won resoundingly with 7,578 votes. He was a member of Zanu PF from youth and held the position of Secretary for Social Welfare. He was the Zanu PF Main Wing Secretary for Indigenisation in Sherwood Rural and Urban Districts. He also held the position of Vice Chairman of DCC (Zanu PF).

He was the Zimbabwe Miners Federation Regional Representative. He was also elected National Vice President of Zimbabwe Miners Federation responsible for Production and Technology. He was responsible for the revival of the high gold production figures for the Small Scale Miners from 2015 to date, with Small Scale Miners contributing 70% of the current total gold output of 30 tons in 2018. He also played a pivotal role in the opening and reopening of closed and new companies in Kwekwe Constituency.[3]

He was expelled from Zanu PF in 2017 on charges of belonging to the G40 faction

Events

Suspected Food Poisoning

Masango Matambanadzo, popularly known as Blackman, said he was flown to China in 2019 for treatment after his skin turned yellow when he fell ill following suspected food poisoning. Speaking in Parliament, Matambanadzo looked frail as he thanked fellow parliamentarians for their moral support while he was recuperating in China. “My body changed into yellow in one day when I fell sick,” Matambanadzo said. “I want to thank you for your support and prayers. I did not imagine the kind of support that I received.”[4]









References