Difference between revisions of "Masase High School"

Masase High School is a Mission School in Mberengwa District in the Midlands Province. It was built by Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) missionaries. Its sister schools include Chegato High School, Mnene High School and Musume High School, also in Mberengwa, Manama High School and Zezane High School in Matabeleland South.