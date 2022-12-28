Difference between revisions of "Masase High School"

−

'''Masase High School''' is a Mission School in '''[[Mberengwa]]''' District in the [[Midlands Province]]. It was built by '''[[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] (ELCZ)''' missionaries. Its sister schools include '''[[Chegato High School]]''', '''[[Mnene High School]]''' and '''[[Musume High School]]''', also in Mberengwa , '''[[Manama High School]]''' and '''[[Zezane High School]]''' in '''[[Matabeleland South]]'''.

