Difference between revisions of "Masase High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Masase High School''' is a Mission School in '''[[Mberengwa]]''' District in the [[Midlands Province]]. It was built by '''[[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] (ELCZ)''' missionaries. Its sister schools include '''[[Chegato High School]]''', '''[[Mnene High School]]''' and '''[[Musume High School]]''', also in Mberengwa
|+
'''Masase High School''' is a Mission School in '''[[Mberengwa]]''' District in the [[Midlands Province]]. It was built by '''[[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] (ELCZ)''' missionaries. Its sister schools include '''[[Chegato High School]]''', '''[[Mnene High School]]''' and '''[[Musume High School]]''', also in Mberengwa
|+
'''[[Manama School]]''' and '''[[Zezane High School]]''' in '''[[Matabeleland South]]'''.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 11:27, 28 December 2022
Masase High School is a Mission School in Mberengwa District in the Midlands Province. It was built by Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) missionaries. Its sister schools include Chegato High School, Mnene High School and Musume High School, also in Mberengwa.
Other ELCZ suster schools are Manama Secondary School and Zezane High School in Matabeleland South.