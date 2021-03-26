Difference between revisions of "Maselo"

Maselo has also produced [[Jah Signal]]’s ''Kupinda Mubako'' and [[Baba Harare]]’s ''Hat Dzemurara'' which were hit songs at the time of their release. As a guitar player, Maselo went for a tour in Sweden where he was doing some guitar lectures. He has also produced music for [[Mathias Mhere]] and [[Progress Chipfumo]].<ref name="U">[https://www.urbancraftmagazine.co.zw/2019/02/meet-maselo-producer-extraordinaire.html Meet Maselo: Producer-Extraordinaire!], ''Urbancraft Magazine'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: March 26, 2021</ref>

Maselo real name Tapiwa Jera is a Zimbabwean producer who rose to prominence after producing Andy Muridzo’s album Ngarizhambe which featured the chat topping song Dherira.

Background

Real Name

Tapiwa Jera.[1]

Career

Maselo produced Muridzo's album “Ngarizhambe” that had several hit songs. It had songs like “Dhafudhunda”, “Dherira”, ”Ngarizhambe” and “Handina Zvipande” that became popular in most public places.[2] After Muridzo left for Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement, Maselo launched his own stable named Maselo Productions as a move to correct mistakes that led to the Dherira hitmaker’s unceremonious departure.[1] Maselo had already recorded nine songs with Muridzo. Maselo said Muridzo never communicated to him and he was shocked to read about the deal in the newspapers.[3]

Maselo has also produced Jah Signal’s Kupinda Mubako and Baba Harare’s Hat Dzemurara which were hit songs at the time of their release. As a guitar player, Maselo went for a tour in Sweden where he was doing some guitar lectures. He has also produced music for Mathias Mhere and Progress Chipfumo.[4]