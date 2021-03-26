Difference between revisions of "Maselo"

[[File:Maselo.jpg|thumb|Maselo]] '''Maselo''' real name '''Tapiwa Jera''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] producer who rose to prominence after producing [[Andy Muridzo]]’s album ''Ngarizhambe'' which featured the chat topping song ''Dherira''.

Background

Real Name

Tapiwa Jera.[1]

Career

Maselo produced Muridzo's album “Ngarizhambe” that had several hit songs. It had songs like “Dhafudhunda”, “Dherira”, ”Ngarizhambe” and “Handina Zvipande” that became popular in most public places.[2] After Muridzo left for Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement, Maselo launched his own stable named Maselo Productions as a move to correct mistakes that led to the Dherira hitmaker’s unceremonious departure.[1] Maselo had already recorded nine songs with Muridzo. Maselo said Muridzo never communicated to him and he was shocked to read about the deal in the newspapers.[3]

Maselo has also produced Jah Signal’s Kupinda Mubako and Baba Harare’s Hat Dzemurara which were hit songs at the time of their release. As a guitar player, Maselo went for a tour in Sweden where he was doing some guitar lectures. He has also produced music for Mathias Mhere and Progress Chipfumo.[4]