Difference between revisions of "Maselo"

Latest revision as of 19:06, 26 March 2021
Maselo real name Tapiwa Jera is a Zimbabwean producer who rose to prominence after producing Andy Muridzo’s album Ngarizhambe which featured the chat topping song Dherira.
Background
Real Name
Tapiwa Jera.[1]
Career
Maselo produced Muridzo's album “Ngarizhambe” that had several hit songs. It had songs like “Dhafudhunda”, “Dherira”, ”Ngarizhambe” and “Handina Zvipande” that became popular in most public places.[2] After Muridzo left for Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement, Maselo launched his own stable named Maselo Productions as a move to correct mistakes that led to the Dherira hitmaker’s unceremonious departure.[1] Maselo had already recorded nine songs with Muridzo. Maselo said Muridzo never communicated to him and he was shocked to read about the deal in the newspapers.[3]
Maselo has also produced Jah Signal’s Kupinda Mubako and Baba Harare’s Hat Dzemurara which were hit songs at the time of their release. As a guitar player, Maselo went for a tour in Sweden where he was doing some guitar lectures. He has also produced music for Mathias Mhere and Progress Chipfumo.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Dherira Producer,Maselo to Launch Own Stable, 263Chat, Published: February 17, 2017, Retrieved: March 26, 2021
- ↑ Tawanda Matanhire, Defining moment for producer Maselo, The Herald, Published: March 22, 2017, Retrieved: March 26, 2021
- ↑ Tawanda Matanhire, Maselo nursing a heart break, Nehanda Radio, Published: January 31, 2017, Retrieved: March 26, 2021
- ↑ Meet Maselo: Producer-Extraordinaire!, Urbancraft Magazine, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: March 26, 2021