'''Mashava''' is a Town located in [[Midlands Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
Mashava
Population
 (2009)
12,994

Mashava is a town located in Masvingo Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

Mashava is home to about 12,994 people.

See Temeraire Secondary School.


References

