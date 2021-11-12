|+Articles You Might Like

Anther story - In the BaVenda trek across the country used these hills as a beacon from [[ selukwe ]] (Venda Chirugwe - stone pig pen). They set out for the Red Hills, ''Makomo Mashaba'' .

One story - '' mavu mashava '' in Chishona means red soils. And the area has many red hills.

''' Mashava ' '' is a town located in [[ Masvingo Province]] in [[Zimbabwe ]].

History

Population

Mashava is home to about 12,994 people.

See Mashava Secondary School.

See Temeraire Secondary School.






















